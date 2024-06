Share on email (opens in new window)

Wynwood's food scene keeps growing, with two new restaurant openings. What's happening: Giorgina, opening Tuesday, will bring Italian flavors and al fresco vibes to North Miami Avenue.

The 4,500-square-foot restaurant has plenty of eye candy, like the 5,000 artificial lemons hanging from vines on the lush ceiling.

That might make you hungry for the Giorgina pasta ($25), which comes with spaghettini and lemon, or a truffle pizzette ($23) with pecorino, fontina and mascarpone.

If you go: Open for dinner every day from 5pm–11pm and brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11am–5pm.

Located at 2700 North Miami Ave.

Full menu here.

Zuri. Photo credit: Jordan Frey

Zuri, a new Moroccan restaurant opening Dec. 6, is bringing Mediterranean-Moroccan fusion cuisine to the arts district.

Try signature dishes like the Zaalouk, a Moroccan eggplant salad, or the Lamb and Prunes Tagine.

When you're done eating, get comfortable on plush Moroccan-style cushions and sip on authentic tea as light peeks through stained glass and mashrabiya windows.

If you go: Open for dinner Wednesday–Sunday from 6pm–11pm, with bar hours extended to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.