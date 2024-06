Data: Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Multigenerational households — three or more generations under one roof — are on the rise in the U.S.

Zoom in: The share of multigenerational households in Miami-Dade County is 13% — the highest in Florida, according to U.S. Census data from 2020.

Broward is at about 10% and Palm Beach at 7%.

The big picture: Financial concerns and caregiving needs are two of the major reasons people live with their parents (and parents' parents.)