Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather in Hialeah at last week's campaign rally. Photo: Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Donald Trump's name can be seen all over Miami, from his branded condos in Sunny Isles to his golf resort in Doral. What's happening: The former president, who's running again, might soon get a street named after him in a Hispanic-majority city that's key to his political ambitions.

The Hialeah City Council is set to vote today on whether to designate Palm Avenue as President Donald J. Trump Avenue.

The intrigue: Mayor Esteban Bovo got ahead of the council vote last week when he presented Trump with a name-branded street sign at his campaign rally in Hialeah.

Bovo told The Messenger prior to the rally that he expected the resolution to pass unanimously.

Flashback: The city's Historic Preservation Board unanimously recommended rejecting an application to rename the street for Trump in 2022 after residents spoke out against it.