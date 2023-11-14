Nov 14, 2023 - News
Should Trump get his own street? Hialeah to vote
Donald Trump's name can be seen all over Miami, from his branded condos in Sunny Isles to his golf resort in Doral.
What's happening: The former president, who's running again, might soon get a street named after him in a Hispanic-majority city that's key to his political ambitions.
- The Hialeah City Council is set to vote today on whether to designate Palm Avenue as President Donald J. Trump Avenue.
The intrigue: Mayor Esteban Bovo got ahead of the council vote last week when he presented Trump with a name-branded street sign at his campaign rally in Hialeah.
- Bovo told The Messenger prior to the rally that he expected the resolution to pass unanimously.
Flashback: The city's Historic Preservation Board unanimously recommended rejecting an application to rename the street for Trump in 2022 after residents spoke out against it.
- Language in the board's application form says naming a street after a living person "should not be encouraged," but that the rule shouldn't prevent designating a street after "a living individual that has made a significant contribution to the residents of the City of Hialeah."
