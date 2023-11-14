Nov 14, 2023 - News

Should Trump get his own street? Hialeah to vote

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather in Hialeah at last week's campaign rally. Photo: Alon Skuy/Getty Images

Donald Trump's name can be seen all over Miami, from his branded condos in Sunny Isles to his golf resort in Doral.

What's happening: The former president, who's running again, might soon get a street named after him in a Hispanic-majority city that's key to his political ambitions.

  • The Hialeah City Council is set to vote today on whether to designate Palm Avenue as President Donald J. Trump Avenue.

The intrigue: Mayor Esteban Bovo got ahead of the council vote last week when he presented Trump with a name-branded street sign at his campaign rally in Hialeah.

Flashback: The city's Historic Preservation Board unanimously recommended rejecting an application to rename the street for Trump in 2022 after residents spoke out against it.

  • Language in the board's application form says naming a street after a living person "should not be encouraged," but that the rule shouldn't prevent designating a street after "a living individual that has made a significant contribution to the residents of the City of Hialeah."
