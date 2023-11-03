Share on email (opens in new window)

Raven and the Dark Shadows. Photo: Courtesy of Mary Beth Koeth

Through chronic pain and hurricanes, Robert "Raven" Kraft never stopped running. Eight miles a day, every day. For 48 years.

But at 73 years old, Raven can't keep up this pounding pace.

What's happening: The Miami Beach running legend has decided to cut back on his daily mileage to look after his health and pursue his first love: music.

The songwriter, who struggled for decades to make a name for himself in the music industry, released his debut rock album with his new band over the weekend.

Why it matters: Raven has always been a rockstar, earning national media coverage and a massive following.

Over 3,600 people — including visitors from around the world — have completed the Raven Run, each earning a special nickname from the man himself.

The latest: Raven and the Dark Shadows will play its first show Nov. 18 at the Wolfsonian-FIU to celebrate the release of its album "An Unkindness."

The performance will mark Raven's first-ever ticketed concert.

What they're saying: "Some doors are closing and other doors are opening," he tells Axios.

"It's kind of been my dream all my life."

Catch up fast: Raven has been trying to make it as a musician for decades, dating back to the 1970s when he recalls passing song lyrics to Johnny Cash in Nashville to no avail.

Raven became angry with the industry when, he says, he later heard a song on the radio using his lyrics without credit.

Running would soon become his outlet, and the streak was born on Jan. 1, 1975 as a New Year's resolution.

"It's one of the reasons I can't quit running," Raven says. "It's been my savior."

In the decades to follow, he would continue writing songs and sending them to publishers with the hopes of making it big.

He estimates he's written 1,800 songs to date.

Raven released his first album, "The Road Is Long," in 2021 as part of a biographical podcast.

What's next: Raven will complete his final eight-mile run this Sunday at 4:30pm.