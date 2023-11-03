Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Robert "Raven" Kraft runs along a closed beach in 2020 after city officials exempted him from the COVID-era closure. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Even Robert "Raven" Kraft can't run all day. He told us what he would do the rest of the time during his perfect day in South Beach.

Morning activity: Raven is a night owl, so he might not get up until around 11am or noon.

As a big Marlins fan, he loves reading the USA Today sports section.

Breakfast: Keep it light with some fruit. Tangerines, strawberries or bananas.

He won't eat a full meal until dinner time, snacking on some bread, candy or more fruit through the afternoon.

Afternoon activity: Raven is a regular at Muscle Beach, where he often competes against much younger fitness influencers in calisthenics.

He can do 150 pushups and hang on a pull-up bar for 2 minutes 52 seconds. He says no one has ever beat him in the hang. ("They call me the OG.")

Evening activity: Raven starts his run at the Fifth Street lifeguard stand at 5:30pm every day (beginning on Sunday, it'll be at 4:30pm).

He runs up and down the beach, often with a crew of Raven Runners, who have their own nicknames and personalized introductions from their leader.

Dinner: After his run, Raven might cook up some barbecue ribs and salad, snacking on hummus and crackers beforehand.