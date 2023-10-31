50 mins ago - News

Old-school horror movies filmed around Miami

A movie poster for "Blood Feast." Photo: LMPC via Getty Images

What's scarier than traffic on I-95? Maybe a serial killer caterer who serves up his victims for dinner.

The big picture: "Blood Feast," which is considered a pioneer in gory "splatter" films despite receiving awful reviews, is one of a few notable scary movies to come out of Florida.

The 1972 zombie flick "Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things" was also shot in Miami.

  • One of the movie's actors said in an interview that shooting took place behind Matheson Hammock Park, at a since-demolished home in Coconut Grove and on an island near a sewer plant in Key Biscayne.
  • Director Bob Clark would later go on to release "Porky's" and "A Christmas Story."

What else: "Day of the Dead" (1985) and "Jeepers Creepers" (2001) were filmed in Florida, too.

