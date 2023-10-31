Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

What's scarier than traffic on I-95? Maybe a serial killer caterer who serves up his victims for dinner.

That's the plot of the 1963 horror film "Blood Feast," which was filmed in Miami Beach around the Suez Motel.

The big picture: "Blood Feast," which is considered a pioneer in gory "splatter" films despite receiving awful reviews, is one of a few notable scary movies to come out of Florida.

The 1972 zombie flick "Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things" was also shot in Miami.

One of the movie's actors said in an interview that shooting took place behind Matheson Hammock Park, at a since-demolished home in Coconut Grove and on an island near a sewer plant in Key Biscayne.

Director Bob Clark would later go on to release "Porky's" and "A Christmas Story."

What else: "Day of the Dead" (1985) and "Jeepers Creepers" (2001) were filmed in Florida, too.