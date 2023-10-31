Share on email (opens in new window)

Move over, Bigfoot. Miami's very own Chupacabra has been crowned the Best Cryptid by Axios readers from across the country.

After four rounds of voting, Chupa beat Bigfoot in the title fight by 27 votes.

Flashback: The first Chupacabra spotting happened in Puerto Rico in 1995 amid a wave of livestock killings.

The mythical creature then sparked pandemonium in Miami, when the Chupacabra was blamed for killing dozens of farm animals in Sweetwater in 1996.

Yes, but: Miami police and experts concluded that a large dog was behind the attacks, and a University of Miami professor even broadcast a necropsy of a dead goat on live TV.

Chart: Axios Visuals

Go deeper: Want to explore the myth behind our favorite blood-sucking beast? Check out this short video explainer, this book and this article.

Of note: A HistoryMiami exhibit, "Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids," delves into the Chupacabra craze and other cryptids, like Florida's Skunk Ape. It runs through March.

