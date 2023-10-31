50 mins ago - News

Chupacabra beats Bigfoot for Best Cryptid title

An illustration of Chupacabra howling at the moon

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Move over, Bigfoot. Miami's very own Chupacabra has been crowned the Best Cryptid by Axios readers from across the country.

  • After four rounds of voting, Chupa beat Bigfoot in the title fight by 27 votes.

Flashback: The first Chupacabra spotting happened in Puerto Rico in 1995 amid a wave of livestock killings.

Yes, but: Miami police and experts concluded that a large dog was behind the attacks, and a University of Miami professor even broadcast a necropsy of a dead goat on live TV.

Chart: Axios Visuals
Chart: Axios Visuals

Go deeper: Want to explore the myth behind our favorite blood-sucking beast? Check out this short video explainer, this book and this article.

Thanks to everyone who participated!

