Bite Club: Boia De offers Michelin-star eats for a good price

👋 Martin here. My wife and I had a date night at Boia De in Buena Vista the other night, and I promised her I'd tell y'all about it.

The big picture: For a Michelin-starred restaurant — one of just 12 in Miami — this cozy Italian spot serves up relatively affordable dishes.

The menu is creative but not pretentious. After all, the restaurant is in a shopping plaza between a laundromat and a supermarket.

State of plate: Pasta ruled the day. We ordered the rich, creamy gorgonzola agnolotti ($27), which had a wonderful kick of Calabrian chili.

I also tried rabbit for the first time with the pappardelle alla lepre ($28), a tomato-based dish with flat noodles and tender Florida hare.

Yes, but: The crispy tiramisu ($11), a deconstructed version of the Italian coffee-soaked dessert, might have been the best thing we had.

Smooth mascarpone swirls atop crunchy lady fingers were drizzled in cinnamon.

Brownie points: There was free swag in the bathroom! Pins, stickers and a matchbook.