The 2023–2024 fiscal year began over the weekend.

Why it matters: The annual budgets approved by South Florida's local governments, which set tax rates and fund new projects, are now in place.

If you're a homeowner, this is your money that your elected officials — on the city and county level — have decided how to spend.

Be smart: Our area's biggest local governments either lowered their property tax rates or kept them flat, but most homeowners will technically still be paying more in taxes due to increased property values across Miami-Dade County.

Here's how the four biggest local governments are spending your money:

Miami-Dade: County commissioners voted to approve an $11.7 billion budget that includes 3% raises for most county workers, $19 million in aid for low-income seniors and higher trash collection fees, the Miami Herald reports.

The budget includes a 1% decrease in the county property tax rate, from $462 for every $100,000 of taxable value to $457.

Miami: City commissioners approved a $1.6 billion budget, including $2 million for improvements to Museum Park and $1.3 million to build a pickleball center at Jose Marti Park.

The city's property tax rate decreased by about 1%, from $787 for every $100,000 of taxable value to $780.

Hialeah: The city council voted to approve a $426.9 million budget. The proposal included $2.6 million for a new radio tower to enhance emergency services for the annexed portion of the city.

The city's property tax rate — $630 for every $100,000 in taxable value — was unchanged.

Miami Gardens: The city council approved a $154 million budget, which includes $4.8 million for the city's annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival, the Herald reports.