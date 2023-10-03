Pit bulls are legal to own in Miami for the first time since 1989

Zoey, a 5-year-old pit bull, sits under the palm trees at South Pointe Beach in 2019. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Miami-Dade County's pit bull ban has been lifted.

Driving the news: Enacted in 1989, the county ban was the only one of its kind in Florida until being nullified over the weekend after a new state law prohibiting local governments from imposing breed-specific ordinances took effect.

Why it matters: Breed bans are inhumane and force dogs out of their homes and into overburdened county shelters, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

There is no evidence that these bans reduce dog attacks, per the Humane Society.

Critics have argued that pit bulls are inherently more dangerous than other dogs.

Flashback: The county law was prompted by a 1989 pit bull attack on a 7-year-old girl, who needed more than eight reconstructive surgeries.

A 1990 state law prohibiting breed-specific dog bans grandfathered in any laws placed before then, keeping the local ordinance enacted.

In 2012, Miami-Dade residents voted to keep the ban in place.

Details: Under the ban, the county could fine pit bull owners $500, seize their dog and euthanize it.

The ordinance specifically prohibited American Staffordshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers and American pit bull terriers — or dogs that "substantially conform to the standards" of those breeds.

Zoom in: The repeal of Miami-Dade's ban could bring relief to shelter overcrowding in neighboring Broward County, where dog owners say they are afraid to surrender certain breeds due to the restriction.