Black Keys, Jelly Roll to headline Riptide Music Festival

Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys performs at the I-Days Festival 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

The Black Keys and Jelly Roll are co-headlining this year's Riptide Music Festival, organizers announced Monday.

Driving the news: Tickets for the annual beach party, held on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach in December, go on sale on Oct. 2. Presale opens Tuesday at 9am.

The lineup also features Bleachers, Lovejoy, Cannons, Silversun Pickups and Flo Rida, among others.

The two-day festival is Dec. 2 and 3.

The intrigue: Some fans took to social media to express their displeasure with the lineup, saying it doesn't stand up to Riptide rosters of years past (which included sets from The Killers, Lil Nas X, Muse, Steve Aoki and Twenty One Pilots, et al.)

Organizers said yesterday more artists would be announced at a later date.

Other local shows to check out this week include:

John Mayer plays Hard Rock Live Wednesday and Thursday, with tickets starting at $126.

Drake plays the Kaseya Center Thursday, with resale tickets starting at $400.

Death Grips play Revolution Live on Friday, with resale tickets starting at $154.

Go deeper: Plan your week in music with Miami New Times' live music calendar.