Firefighters work to put out the blaze at the Doral trash incinerator in February. Photo: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via X

Miami-Dade County is searching for a new place to burn its garbage after the Doral trash incinerator was destroyed in a fire earlier this year.

Why it matters: The county needs a plan for the 1 million tons of garbage the Doral facility used to burn every year.

Building a new incinerator could cost over $1 billion and take about 10 years to complete, according to the Miami Herald.

Driving the news: County commissioners voted this week to study three proposed sites for a new plant: the former Opa-locka Airport West, the existing site in Doral and a privately-owned space near a landfill in Medley, the Herald reports.

The other side: The mayors of Doral and Miramar, which is located about a mile from the airport site, expressed concerns at the meeting over the health impacts of a new trash-burning facility in their communities, WPLG Local 10 reports.

What's next: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she expects to receive a preliminary assessment of the three sites by early 2024, including studies on potential exhaust and odors, the Herald reports.