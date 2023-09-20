Hialeah could crack down on RV rentals

It's so hard to find housing in Miami that some are paying to stay in recreation vehicles — and even boats — parked outside other people's homes.

Yes, but: The city of Hialeah, which has seen an uptick in these rentals, might restrict where and how many RVs can be parked at a single-family home.

Driving the news: A proposed ordinance scheduled to be heard by the City Council next week would ban RVs from being parked in someone's backyard, allowing them only in front or side yards, according to El Nuevo Herald.