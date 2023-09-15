2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Enjoy international cuisine, deals this Hispanic Heritage Month

Martin Vassolo
Illustration of a map of Hispanic countries sewn onto colorful fabric.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! Celebrate with ceviche, party with picadillo and get down with gambas.

Driving the news: Beginning Friday, Hispanic-owned restaurants across Miami representing all types of international cuisines are marking the annual holiday with special deals, letting you eat your way across the Spanish-speaking world in the name of cultural celebration.

Why it matters: Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated through Oct. 15, begins in the middle of the month because Friday marks the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

  • Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence Saturday and Monday, respectively.
  • Nearly 70% of Miami-Dade County residents are Hispanic or Latino, per census data.

State of plate: Latin Restaurant Weeks, which started in Houston in 2019 and expanded to Miami in 2020, features more than 70 South Florida restaurants this year.

What they're saying: "I felt compelled to create a model for Latinos because they're the backbone of the culinary industry," event co-founder Karinn Chavarria-Luckett told New Times.

  • One in four U.S. food workers were Hispanic in 2022, per a recent report.

What's happening: When you're done eating, hit up one of these Hispanic Heritage Month events during the monthlong holiday:

If you go: Here is the full list of participating restaurants and more events over the next month.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more