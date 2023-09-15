Happy Hispanic Heritage Month! Celebrate with ceviche, party with picadillo and get down with gambas.

Driving the news: Beginning Friday, Hispanic-owned restaurants across Miami representing all types of international cuisines are marking the annual holiday with special deals, letting you eat your way across the Spanish-speaking world in the name of cultural celebration.

Why it matters: Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated through Oct. 15, begins in the middle of the month because Friday marks the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence Saturday and Monday, respectively.

Nearly 70% of Miami-Dade County residents are Hispanic or Latino, per census data.

State of plate: Latin Restaurant Weeks, which started in Houston in 2019 and expanded to Miami in 2020, features more than 70 South Florida restaurants this year.

What they're saying: "I felt compelled to create a model for Latinos because they're the backbone of the culinary industry," event co-founder Karinn Chavarria-Luckett told New Times.

One in four U.S. food workers were Hispanic in 2022, per a recent report.

What's happening: When you're done eating, hit up one of these Hispanic Heritage Month events during the monthlong holiday:

If you go: Here is the full list of participating restaurants and more events over the next month.