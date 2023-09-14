Miami is one of the country's top producers of NFL players, and most of them have one thing in common: They called Nathaniel "Traz" Powell Stadium home.

Driving the news: "The Mecca," a new documentary from local filmmaker Nicanson Guerrier, explores the legacy of the North Dade stadium and the magic of high school football in Miami.

The film features interviews with local legends, from former Miami Dolphins players Nat Moore and Teddy Bridgewater to hip-hop pioneer and high school coach Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell.

Why it matters: As the film explains, high school football is more than just a sport in Miami: It's part of the fabric of our community and a way out of poverty for many local athletes.

The stadium, built in 1965, was renamed in 1988 in honor of Nathaniel Powell, who was the first Black player to score a touchdown in the Orange Bowl and later won six state championships coaching high school football in Miami.

The who's who: Traz Powell Stadium is the shared home turf of several championship-winning programs, including Miami Northwestern, Carol City, Booker T. Washington, Central and Norland.

NFL stars who grew up playing at The Mecca, as it was nicknamed, include Amari Cooper (Northwestern), Dalvin Cook (Central) and Antonio Brown (Norland).

What they're saying: "'The Mecca' is my love letter to my hometown, Miami, but I want the whole world to read it," Guerrier tells Axios. "I am so proud to be from Miami and I want to share that pride with everyone."

Guerrier said he was inspired to make the film because he admired Traz Powell announcer Willie Wilcox, who coined the stadium's nickname.

Wilcox, a.k.a "The Voice," is known for giving nicknames to players as he narrated their games. (Bridgewater, for example, was called "The Doctor" for dissecting defenses.)

What's next: The documentary premiered last weekend at the Historic Lyric Theater in a private screening for a few hundred people.