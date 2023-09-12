Surfside mayor faces censure vote over "Spanish" remark

Surfside commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to formally condemn a comment made by Mayor Shlomo Danzinger about a Hispanic commissioner that has been called racist.

Catch up fast: At a meeting last month, Danzinger and Commissioner Nelly Velasquez were debating over policy when Danzinger tried to stop Velasquez from interrupting him, asking "Does anybody know how to speak Spanish to tell it to her?"

Velasquez, who is Hispanic, called the comment racist in interviews after the meeting.

Danzinger later said he regretted "losing my composure and not choosing my words more carefully."

This is the second time Velasquez has attempted to censure Danzinger for the comment. At a meeting last month, she attempted to add a censure resolution to the agenda but it was voted down.

What they're saying: The resolution, sponsored by Velasquez, is symbolic and seeks to publicly reprimand Danzinger for his "unacceptable behavior."

"There should be a level of decorum, especially coming from the mayor himself," Velasquez said at an August meeting. "We need to be able to think before we speak and not have those kinds of outbursts."

Between the lines: The language of the resolution was drafted by former Mayor Charles Burkett, a vocal critic of Danzinger's who tells Axios he is "seriously considering" running against Danzinger in March's mayor race.