Tuesday Takeaways: Dolphins are on to New England

Martin Vassolo

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks over his offensive line. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Maybe the Herald's Greg Cote wasn't just being a homer when he predicted the Dolphins would reach their first Super Bowl in nearly 40 years this season.

What's happening: The Fins (1-0) won 36-34 on the road against a Chargers team that handed Miami an embarrassing primetime defeat last season.

  • Sunday's win came behind an offensive barrage from QB Tua Tagovailoa (466 yards, three TDs) and WR Tyreek Hill (215 yards, two TDs), who connected on the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

MVP: Tagovailoa and Hill can share it.

LVP: The Fins' defensive line allowed Los Angeles to rack up 234 rushing yards, but did come up with two late sacks to seal the victory.

What's next: Miami makes its primetime debut on Sunday Night Football this week on the road against bitter rivals the New England Patriots (0-1).

