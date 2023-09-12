Share on email (opens in new window)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looks over his offensive line. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Maybe the Herald's Greg Cote wasn't just being a homer when he predicted the Dolphins would reach their first Super Bowl in nearly 40 years this season.

What's happening: The Fins (1-0) won 36-34 on the road against a Chargers team that handed Miami an embarrassing primetime defeat last season.

Sunday's win came behind an offensive barrage from QB Tua Tagovailoa (466 yards, three TDs) and WR Tyreek Hill (215 yards, two TDs), who connected on the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

MVP: Tagovailoa and Hill can share it.

Tagovailoa played in his first regular-season game in nine months after concussions ended his last season early. Hill said to reporters after the game he feels more comfortable with the playbook and isn't just relying on his speed like last year.

LVP: The Fins' defensive line allowed Los Angeles to rack up 234 rushing yards, but did come up with two late sacks to seal the victory.

What's next: Miami makes its primetime debut on Sunday Night Football this week on the road against bitter rivals the New England Patriots (0-1).