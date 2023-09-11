On this day in history, the pope visited Miami

On Sept. 11, 1987, Pope John Paul II led a public Mass in Tamiami Park for 230,000 believers during the only papal visit ever to South Florida.

Flashback: John Paul II had a busy 23 hours in Miami. He met with then-President Ronald Reagan at Vizcaya, visited St. Martha's Church in Miami Shores and rode the popemobile along Biscayne Boulevard.

The pope also got to witness Miami's mercurial weather first and when the skies erupted during his outdoor Tamiami Park Mass.

Heavy rainfall soaked the crowd and lightning strikes eventually cut the service short, sending John Paul II and many worshippers to seek shelter.

It was believed to be the first time the pope had a Mass disrupted mid-homily by weather since he began traveling in 1979.

The roughly 1,000 attendees who refused to leave were rewarded 45 minutes later when the pope emerged and blessed them. They screamed, "Viva el papa! Viva el papa!"

Of note: John Paul, whose path to sainthood was fast-tracked by the church in 2014, has faced criticism since his death after an internal Vatican investigation revealed he chose not to believe accusations of sexual abuse by a former cardinal as part of the church's larger sexual abuse crisis.

Thanks to the "This Day in Miami History Podcast" for the historical heads-up