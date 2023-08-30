53 mins ago - Sports

Dolphins don't land Taylor, make roster moves

Martin Vassolo
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens,

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 3, 2021. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Dolphins trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday for cut day, but the one potential roster move everyone was waiting for never materialized.

Driving the news: Miami didn't trade for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor after Indianapolis set a soft Tuesday deadline to find a trade partner for the disgruntled star.

Reality check: The NFL trade deadline is actually on Oct. 31, so a trade could still happen if the two sides overcome the impasse.

  • ESPN reports that the Colts "did not find what it felt was a fair-value offer" for Taylor, who is now expected to miss the first four games of the season.
  • The Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins were "unwilling to trade a first-round pick or huge package of other assets" for Taylor.

Notable roster moves: The Dolphins whittled their roster down by cutting running back Myles Gaskin, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and wide receiver Robbie Chosen, among several others.

