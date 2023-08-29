Share on email (opens in new window)

J. Christopher Burch, co-founder of fashion brand Tory Burch, is listing his Miami Beach estate for $49 million.

Details: The 7,746-square-foot North Bay Road home — listed by ONE Sotheby's International Realty — has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Amenities include a sauna, pool, hot tub and cold plunge. The spacious backyard of the over 32,000-square-foot lot offers views of Biscayne Bay. A guest house spans 1,500 square feet.

The bottom line: North Bay Road, known as "Millionaires' Row," has had several celebrities come and go: Dwyane Wade, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon have all owned homes there.