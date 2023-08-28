Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sometimes it's best to think inside the box. Photo: Martin Vassolo

👋 Martin here. Our journey to find the best pizza in Miami took me to a legendary little shop in Westchester: Frankie's Pizza.

Catch up fast: Walking into Frankie's feels like stepping on hallowed ground. It opened in 1955 and is "by far Miami's oldest pizza shop," per their website.

The stretch of Bird Road where the pizzeria stands was named "Frank Pasquarella Way" in honor of the shop's late founder.

State of plate: I ordered a large pizza with half cheese and half ham, salami and beef ($21).

The square slices are chunky, but still light and crispy. The crust is like biting into a fresh piece of focaccia.

If you go: Open Sunday–Thursday from 11am–10pm, and until 11pm Friday and Saturday at 9118 Bird Road. Closed Monday.

📬 Email [email protected] with your favorite pizzeria in the 305, and we might feature it in our upcoming pizza tournament!