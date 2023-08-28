2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Frankie's Pizza is the king of old-school flavor
👋 Martin here. Our journey to find the best pizza in Miami took me to a legendary little shop in Westchester: Frankie's Pizza.
Catch up fast: Walking into Frankie's feels like stepping on hallowed ground. It opened in 1955 and is "by far Miami's oldest pizza shop," per their website.
- The stretch of Bird Road where the pizzeria stands was named "Frank Pasquarella Way" in honor of the shop's late founder.
State of plate: I ordered a large pizza with half cheese and half ham, salami and beef ($21).
- The square slices are chunky, but still light and crispy. The crust is like biting into a fresh piece of focaccia.
If you go: Open Sunday–Thursday from 11am–10pm, and until 11pm Friday and Saturday at 9118 Bird Road. Closed Monday.
📬 Email [email protected] with your favorite pizzeria in the 305, and we might feature it in our upcoming pizza tournament!
