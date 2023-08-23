Suarez won't debate after failing to qualify
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez cannot debate fellow Republican presidential candidates Wednesday night after failing to qualify for the first GOP primary debate.
Driving the news: Suarez claimed last week that he had qualified by meeting both the fundraising and polling requirements, but he didn't make the list of eight participants released Monday night by the Republican National Committee.
Why it matters: Suarez, whose long-shot campaign is polling at 1% on average, would have liked the national TV exposure to help introduce himself to voters.
- He has previously said that candidates who don't qualify for the debate should drop out of the race.
What we're watching: With former President Donald Trump skipping Wednesday's debate, will Gov. Ron DeSantis separate himself from the rest of the field?
- Other notable candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.
