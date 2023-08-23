Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's annual Lincoln Dinner on July 28. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez cannot debate fellow Republican presidential candidates Wednesday night after failing to qualify for the first GOP primary debate.

Driving the news: Suarez claimed last week that he had qualified by meeting both the fundraising and polling requirements, but he didn't make the list of eight participants released Monday night by the Republican National Committee.

Why it matters: Suarez, whose long-shot campaign is polling at 1% on average, would have liked the national TV exposure to help introduce himself to voters.

He has previously said that candidates who don't qualify for the debate should drop out of the race.

What we're watching: With former President Donald Trump skipping Wednesday's debate, will Gov. Ron DeSantis separate himself from the rest of the field?