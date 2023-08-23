32 mins ago - Politics

Suarez won't debate after failing to qualify

Martin Vassolo
Francis Suarez, mayor of Miami, speaks at the Republican Party Of Iowa's annual Lincoln Dinner

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's annual Lincoln Dinner on July 28. Photo: Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez cannot debate fellow Republican presidential candidates Wednesday night after failing to qualify for the first GOP primary debate.

Driving the news: Suarez claimed last week that he had qualified by meeting both the fundraising and polling requirements, but he didn't make the list of eight participants released Monday night by the Republican National Committee.

Why it matters: Suarez, whose long-shot campaign is polling at 1% on average, would have liked the national TV exposure to help introduce himself to voters.

What we're watching: With former President Donald Trump skipping Wednesday's debate, will Gov. Ron DeSantis separate himself from the rest of the field?

  • Other notable candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more