Mummies in Miami: Check out over 40 mummified humans and animals

Martin Vassolo
One of the mummies from the exhibit. Photo: Martin Vassolo

Martin here! I recently checked out "Mummies of the World: The Exhibition" at the Frost Science Museum, which features the mummified remains of over 40 people and animals from across the world.

What I saw: The mummy of Egyptian priest Nes-Hor, a family of 18th century mummies from Hungary and shrunken heads from South America.

What I learned: Mummies weren't exclusive to ancient Egypt, and mummification can also take place through natural means.

If you go: Adult tickets are $30–$33 and grant you access to every museum exhibit, the aquarium and a planetarium show.

  • Open 10am–6pm daily at 1101 Biscayne Blvd.
  • "Mummies of the World" is open through Sept. 4.
