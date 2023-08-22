2 hours ago - Things to Do
Mummies in Miami: Check out over 40 mummified humans and animals
Martin here! I recently checked out "Mummies of the World: The Exhibition" at the Frost Science Museum, which features the mummified remains of over 40 people and animals from across the world.
What I saw: The mummy of Egyptian priest Nes-Hor, a family of 18th century mummies from Hungary and shrunken heads from South America.
What I learned: Mummies weren't exclusive to ancient Egypt, and mummification can also take place through natural means.
If you go: Adult tickets are $30–$33 and grant you access to every museum exhibit, the aquarium and a planetarium show.
- Open 10am–6pm daily at 1101 Biscayne Blvd.
- "Mummies of the World" is open through Sept. 4.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.