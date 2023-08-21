👋 Martin here! Good crust is the foundation of any good pizza. Crust, a pizzeria on the Miami River, takes that to heart.

State of plate: I ordered a white pizza to confirm if the name matches the dish — and it was like eating a crisp, thinly sliced baguette.

I got the Crust Pizza, which comes with figs, prosciutto and blue cheese ($25.95). The crust was the star of the show. The toppings were just accessories. It was deliciously simple.

Why it matters: We're putting together a pizza bracket where our readers will vote for their favorite local pizza spots, and we need to come up with the top eight to set the field.

📬 Email [email protected] with your favorite pizzeria in the 305, and we might feature it in our pizza tourney.