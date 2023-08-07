El Rincón Asturiano: Authentic Spanish food, big personality

I fell in love with Spanish food shortly after meeting my wife, Marta, a native Spaniard, who took me to Spain in 2019 to meet her family.

The beauty of Spanish cuisine lies in the simplicity of each dish, where high-quality ingredients can shine without distractions.

We have tried some amazing Spanish restaurants in Miami, but none with as much personality as El Rincón Asturiano in Little Havana, 225 SW 17th Ave.

The names of Latin singers were scrawled on the back of each chair, and the music of Marta's childhood filled the dining room.

State of plate: I had the bocadillo de lomo y piquillos ($18), a mouth-watering beef and piquillo pepper sandwich served with homestyle patatas. (It was so filling I took half the sandwich home for lunch.) I paired it with a glass of house red wine ($10).

For dessert, I had the arroz con leche de la abu ($10), which had a burnt-sugar top resembling a crème brulée, paired with un cortado ($2.99)

Pro tip: They offer a $14 lunch combo with an appetizer and entree.