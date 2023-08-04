Bracket: Axios Visuals

Since the dawn of hip-hop, fans have debated the greatest rappers ever.

But leave the Jay-Z and Nas debate on the back burner: Now is your chance to vote for Miami's best MC in our (very) unscientific survey.

How it works: With the help of some local hip-hop heads, we came up with a list of the 16 top rap artists — past and present — from Miami and South Florida.

We randomized the list and pitted our favorite artists against each other in an NCAA-style bracket.

We didn't choose the matchups to keep it random, so we apologize in advance for the impossible choices!

Round 1 launches today, and voting is open over the weekend before Round 2 launches Monday.

The bottom line: Anyone can vote in this bracket, but we hope locals use this as an opportunity to celebrate our hip-hop scene and spark friendly debate.