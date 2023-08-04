1 hour ago - Things to Do
Vote for Miami's best hip-hop artist of all time
Since the dawn of hip-hop, fans have debated the greatest rappers ever.
- But leave the Jay-Z and Nas debate on the back burner: Now is your chance to vote for Miami's best MC in our (very) unscientific survey.
How it works: With the help of some local hip-hop heads, we came up with a list of the 16 top rap artists — past and present — from Miami and South Florida.
- We randomized the list and pitted our favorite artists against each other in an NCAA-style bracket.
- We didn't choose the matchups to keep it random, so we apologize in advance for the impossible choices!
- Round 1 launches today, and voting is open over the weekend before Round 2 launches Monday.
The bottom line: Anyone can vote in this bracket, but we hope locals use this as an opportunity to celebrate our hip-hop scene and spark friendly debate.
- However you want to interpret this bracket is subjective: Lyrical mastery, historic influence and popularity are all fair game. What does being the best mean to you?
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.