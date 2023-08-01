Gas-powered leaf blowers are now banned in Miami Beach and South Miami after city officials took issue with the air pollution and noise they emit.

Why it matters: They are the latest municipalities to ban the gas-guzzling garden gadgets and encourage electric-powered leaf blowers after Key Biscayne in 2018 and Naples in 2021.

Catch up fast: Miami Beach and South Miami adopted their bans in early 2022 but delayed enforcement to educate the public and issue warnings.

Threat level: First violations now carry a $250 fine.