Bite Club: Komodo is pricey but playful

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

👋 Martin here. If you want to impress a date — and don't mind denting your wallet — Komodo is one of Miami's most extravagant restaurants.

Driving the news: I visited the Brickell hotspot for a company dinner earlier this month organized around the National Association of Hispanic Journalists conference.

Vibes: Fancy but playful. Treehouses on the back patio are perched above tables below.

And the drinks are fun. The Pikachu cocktail ($24) comes in a Pikachu mug.

State of plate: Expensive, but I liked the wagyu skirt steak tacos ($24) and Thai beef jerky ($26).

The Peking duck ($115) is the best thing on the menu. Share it with the whole table.

What they're saying: Food review blog The Infatuation Miami says Komodo offers "underwhelming food at very overwhelming prices" — but they also loved the Peking duck.