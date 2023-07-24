Bite Club: Komodo is pricey but playful
👋 Martin here. If you want to impress a date — and don't mind denting your wallet — Komodo is one of Miami's most extravagant restaurants.
Driving the news: I visited the Brickell hotspot for a company dinner earlier this month organized around the National Association of Hispanic Journalists conference.
Vibes: Fancy but playful. Treehouses on the back patio are perched above tables below.
- And the drinks are fun. The Pikachu cocktail ($24) comes in a Pikachu mug.
State of plate: Expensive, but I liked the wagyu skirt steak tacos ($24) and Thai beef jerky ($26).
- The Peking duck ($115) is the best thing on the menu. Share it with the whole table.
What they're saying: Food review blog The Infatuation Miami says Komodo offers "underwhelming food at very overwhelming prices" — but they also loved the Peking duck.
