New pizza from Tyler Herro and Mister 01 is tasty but temporary

👋 Martin here! Even if the Heat trade Tyler Herro this off-season, he'll still leave Miamians with one delicious memory.

What's happening: Pizza chain Mister 01 and Herro collaborated to create Star Boy Wonder, the newest variation of chef Renato Viola's popular star-shaped pizza.

The super-thin pie is filled with ricotta and burrata cheese, spicy salami calabrese, natural honey, basil and black pepper.

My take: It's only available for a month, but Star Boy Wonder ($18.99) should be permanently added to the menu.

The sweetness of the honey perks your taste buds first, then combines with the red sauce and crispy crust to remind you of Steve's Pizza.

The spice sneaks up next, but the burrata counteracts it.

This is the thinnest pizza I've ever had — it's like a crispy crepe.

If you go: It's only available at the Aventura, Boca Raton, Brickell, Coconut Grove, South Beach and Wynwood Mister 01 locations.

Between the lines: It would be awkward to make this a permanent menu item if Herro leaves Miami, but it would also elevate his mark to the likes of David Beckham, another local celebrity to have their name on a star-shaped pizza.