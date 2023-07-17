New pizza from Tyler Herro and Mister 01 is tasty but temporary
👋 Martin here! Even if the Heat trade Tyler Herro this off-season, he'll still leave Miamians with one delicious memory.
What's happening: Pizza chain Mister 01 and Herro collaborated to create Star Boy Wonder, the newest variation of chef Renato Viola's popular star-shaped pizza.
- The super-thin pie is filled with ricotta and burrata cheese, spicy salami calabrese, natural honey, basil and black pepper.
My take: It's only available for a month, but Star Boy Wonder ($18.99) should be permanently added to the menu.
- The sweetness of the honey perks your taste buds first, then combines with the red sauce and crispy crust to remind you of Steve's Pizza.
- The spice sneaks up next, but the burrata counteracts it.
- This is the thinnest pizza I've ever had — it's like a crispy crepe.
If you go: It's only available at the Aventura, Boca Raton, Brickell, Coconut Grove, South Beach and Wynwood Mister 01 locations.
Between the lines: It would be awkward to make this a permanent menu item if Herro leaves Miami, but it would also elevate his mark to the likes of David Beckham, another local celebrity to have their name on a star-shaped pizza.
