New Usain Bolt statue criticized for high cost
Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, will be in South Florida on Saturday for the unveiling of a new statue outside the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar — but not everyone will be cheering on the spectacle.
Driving the news: The $250,000 price tag for a public art piece of the world record-holding Jamaican sprinter has sparked criticism from at least one city commissioner.
- "I have yet to hear of any connection he has to the city, whether on a personal, family or business level," Commissioner Winston Barnes tells Axios.
The other side: Vice Mayor Alexandra Davis, who spearheaded the project, tells Axios that the statue will inspire residents and local athletes while attracting tourists.
- Davis says the piece — sculpted by world-renowned artist Basil Watson — was mostly funded through a public arts program that developers pay into if they don't provide public art at their project sites.
What they're saying: "The statue will become a point of pride for our community, a landmark that showcases our commitment to excellence, athleticism and the celebration of human achievement," Davis says.
