Floridians might be able to place some online sports bets in time for football season.

Driving the news: Last month's ruling by a federal appellate court upholding a gambling agreement between the Seminole Tribe and the state could be finalized as early as Aug. 21, Florida gambling law experts say.

Yes, but: There is still the potential for further legal challenges. "We're figuratively at halftime," gaming law attorney Daniel Wallach tells Axios. "There are too many unknowns and unknowables."

Why it matters: Commercial sports betting — legal in more than 30 states and responsible for $7.5 billion in total revenue last year — has exploded since the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban in 2018.

Catch up fast: After signing a multibillion-dollar state gambling compact in 2021, the Seminole Tribe briefly launched Florida's first online sportsbook before they were forced to suspend operations after about a month.

In a lawsuit brought by Florida casino owners, a federal district court judge ruled that the compact violated the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), a federal law that requires state-sanctioned gambling to take place on tribal land.

The compact was designed so that all statewide bets would run through servers located on tribal land.

Of note: A spokesperson for the Seminole Tribe had no comment when reached by Axios beyond a June 30 statement that the tribe was "fully reviewing the decision to determine its next steps."

What they're saying: Bob Jarvis, law professor at Nova Southeastern University, tells Axios he expects the Seminole Tribe to relaunch its online sportsbook before the Aug. 26 start of college football season.

However, Jarvis also says he expects a state lawsuit to be filed challenging the compact, which could lead a judge to suspend all sports betting until the case is resolved.

Between the lines: Wallach says the case is a strong candidate to be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court due to conflicting rulings on the topic.