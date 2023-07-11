This suffocating heat means it's the perfect time to bask in the air conditioning of your local museum.

Here are some options for your next summer get together, including recommendations from the Miami Herald:

The Bass: Normally this South Beach art museum is $15, but you can pay what you like through Aug. 17, per the Herald.

The Rubell: Whether or not you pair a visit with lunch at Leku, this contemporary art museum in Allapattah has everything from paintings to Infinity Rooms.

Tickets: $15 for adults, $25 for Infinity Room access.

The Wolfsonian at FIU: This South Beach museum combines art and history to form one of the largest university art collections in the U.S. devoted to design, propaganda and decorative arts.