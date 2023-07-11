55 mins ago - Things to Do

It's hot outside — cool off at these museums

Martin Vassolo
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 30: Atmosphere at The Bass Art Week 2022 Celebration & Exhibition Openings at Bass Museum

The Bass last November for Miami Art Week. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

This suffocating heat means it's the perfect time to bask in the air conditioning of your local museum.

The Bass: Normally this South Beach art museum is $15, but you can pay what you like through Aug. 17, per the Herald.

The Rubell: Whether or not you pair a visit with lunch at Leku, this contemporary art museum in Allapattah has everything from paintings to Infinity Rooms.

  • Tickets: $15 for adults, $25 for Infinity Room access.

The Wolfsonian at FIU: This South Beach museum combines art and history to form one of the largest university art collections in the U.S. devoted to design, propaganda and decorative arts.

