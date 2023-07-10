26 mins ago - Food and Drink

Peel soft-serve truck opens first storefront in Miami Shores

Martin Vassolo

Nutritious and delicious. Photo: Courtesy of Peel

The banana-loving folks over at Peel, the vegan soft-serve truck, opened its first permanent storefront in Miami Shores over the weekend.

Driving the news: Peel partners with local fruit suppliers to buy their sweet, brown bananas that would otherwise be discarded for being too "ugly" for supermarkets.

  • Each soft serve is made with two simple ingredients: bananas and coconut milk. Just add your favorite toppings.

If you go: Open Wednesday–Sunday from 10am–7pm (and 8pm Fridays and Saturdays) at 175 NE 96 St.

