The banana-loving folks over at Peel, the vegan soft-serve truck, opened its first permanent storefront in Miami Shores over the weekend.

Driving the news: Peel partners with local fruit suppliers to buy their sweet, brown bananas that would otherwise be discarded for being too "ugly" for supermarkets.

Each soft serve is made with two simple ingredients: bananas and coconut milk. Just add your favorite toppings.

If you go: Open Wednesday–Sunday from 10am–7pm (and 8pm Fridays and Saturdays) at 175 NE 96 St.