Peel soft-serve truck opens first storefront in Miami Shores
The banana-loving folks over at Peel, the vegan soft-serve truck, opened its first permanent storefront in Miami Shores over the weekend.
Driving the news: Peel partners with local fruit suppliers to buy their sweet, brown bananas that would otherwise be discarded for being too "ugly" for supermarkets.
- Each soft serve is made with two simple ingredients: bananas and coconut milk. Just add your favorite toppings.
If you go: Open Wednesday–Sunday from 10am–7pm (and 8pm Fridays and Saturdays) at 175 NE 96 St.
