An SUV turns onto Collins Avenue while a group of pedestrians crosses nearby. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

Missing sidewalks, aggressive drivers and poorly designed roads: Miami can be a scary place to live if you don't have a car.

Why it matters: Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in Miami-Dade County are almost double the national average when adjusted for population, according to Transit Alliance Miami.

In 2022, there were 105 pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in Miami-Dade, the nonprofit tells Axios. So far this year, there have been 32.

Zoom in: About 95% of the county's bike lanes are unprotected.

The group observed several patterns in Miami's high-pedestrian crash zones, including sidewalks either missing or without buffers, faded crosswalks and speed limits above 40 mph, which make accidents more deadly.

Zoom out: Florida has historically ranked among the worst states in the U.S. for pedestrian fatalities.

In 2021, the Sunshine State had the third-highest pedestrian fatality rate in the country, with four fatalities per 100,000 residents, per the Governors Highway Safety Association.

The national average was 2.3.

What they're saying: Cathy Dos Santos, associate director of Transit Alliance Miami, tells Axios that the parts of Miami-Dade with the greatest number of crashes are mainly designed for cars.

"They need changes like lower speed limits, protected bike lanes, wider sidewalks and curb extensions to walk and bike them safely," she said in a statement. "Simply put, bad street design is costing Miamians' lives."

What we're watching: Miami-Dade is working to make its streets safer as part of its Vision Zero pledge to end traffic fatalities by 2040.