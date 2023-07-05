It's still dangerous to walk and bike in Miami
Missing sidewalks, aggressive drivers and poorly designed roads: Miami can be a scary place to live if you don't have a car.
Why it matters: Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in Miami-Dade County are almost double the national average when adjusted for population, according to Transit Alliance Miami.
- In 2022, there were 105 pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in Miami-Dade, the nonprofit tells Axios. So far this year, there have been 32.
Zoom in: About 95% of the county's bike lanes are unprotected.
- The group observed several patterns in Miami's high-pedestrian crash zones, including sidewalks either missing or without buffers, faded crosswalks and speed limits above 40 mph, which make accidents more deadly.
Zoom out: Florida has historically ranked among the worst states in the U.S. for pedestrian fatalities.
- In 2021, the Sunshine State had the third-highest pedestrian fatality rate in the country, with four fatalities per 100,000 residents, per the Governors Highway Safety Association.
- The national average was 2.3.
What they're saying: Cathy Dos Santos, associate director of Transit Alliance Miami, tells Axios that the parts of Miami-Dade with the greatest number of crashes are mainly designed for cars.
- "They need changes like lower speed limits, protected bike lanes, wider sidewalks and curb extensions to walk and bike them safely," she said in a statement. "Simply put, bad street design is costing Miamians' lives."
What we're watching: Miami-Dade is working to make its streets safer as part of its Vision Zero pledge to end traffic fatalities by 2040.
- The county is currently designing 23 projects varying from high-visibility crosswalks, protected bike lanes, curb extensions and new traffic signals.
- Construction is projected to begin later this year.
