1 hour ago - Food and Drink
National food magazine spotlights Miami's El Bagel
Locals know you don't need to go to New York to find a good bagel — but the rest of the country is now finally catching on.
Driving the news: Bon Appetit showed some love to our very own El Bagel in a list of the best U.S. bagel shops outside the Big Apple.
- The authentic MiMo bageleria is known for its mouth-watering bagel sandwiches (King Guava FTW!) and cult-like following.
If you go: Open 8am-2pm daily except Tuesday at 6910 Biscayne Blvd.
- Order ahead online to avoid a long wait!
