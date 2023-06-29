Locals know you don't need to go to New York to find a good bagel — but the rest of the country is now finally catching on.

Driving the news: Bon Appetit showed some love to our very own El Bagel in a list of the best U.S. bagel shops outside the Big Apple.

The authentic MiMo bageleria is known for its mouth-watering bagel sandwiches (King Guava FTW!) and cult-like following.

If you go: Open 8am-2pm daily except Tuesday at 6910 Biscayne Blvd.