National food magazine spotlights Miami's El Bagel

Martin Vassolo
Martin Vassolo posing with an El Bagel sandwich.

Mmmm. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Locals know you don't need to go to New York to find a good bagel — but the rest of the country is now finally catching on.

Driving the news: Bon Appetit showed some love to our very own El Bagel in a list of the best U.S. bagel shops outside the Big Apple.

  • The authentic MiMo bageleria is known for its mouth-watering bagel sandwiches (King Guava FTW!) and cult-like following.

If you go: Open 8am-2pm daily except Tuesday at 6910 Biscayne Blvd.

  • Order ahead online to avoid a long wait!
