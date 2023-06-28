The calamari was also very good. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

As a Lewis Hamilton truther, I'm not the biggest fan of Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, but he does have good taste.

What's happening: Last month, the reigning F1 champion celebrated winning the Miami Grand Prix at Doya, a Mediterranean restaurant in Wynwood.

I first ate at Doya for my birthday last year and recently took Deirdra and our editor Everett to check it out for themselves.

My take: Doya's Meze-style plates are made to share, which is ideal because you're going to want to try everything on the menu.

There is a reason why it was named a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand: great-quality food at prices that won't break the bank.

The branzino ceviche ($18) is the perfect foil to the spicy yogurt ($17) and the Doya Kebap ($26) is a great entree.

The ambiance inside is hip but not too clubby. Sit inside on sky-blue velvet chairs or on the spacious patio surrounded by greenery and enjoy an over-the-top cocktail served in a Greek bust.

The bottom line: Eric Barton of Timeout summed it up well: "Doya, it seems, managed to do the thing so many restaurants just can’t seem to achieve: excellent food in a space that makes it feel like a special night out."