Hand-feed flamingos or get married at this wildlife sanctuary
If you want to hand-feed flamingos, see exotic animals up close and support wildlife rehabilitation, check out Flamingo Gardens in Davie.
Driving the news: The 60-acre wildlife sanctuary, which doubles as a lush botanical garden, combines all the natural wonders of a zoo with the laid-back vibe of a roadside attraction.
- It's a perfect place to bring out-of-town visitors, families or even a date. They also host weddings.
My experience: I saw a Florida panther, black bear, albino peacock and more.
- During an animal demonstration, I learned that peregrine falcons punch their prey in mid-air, explaining Captain Falcon's signature move from Nintendo's Super Smash Bros.
- And I watched in slight horror — and equal parts curiosity — as a pack of river otters feasted on an ibis they had hunted. (Did you know otters can hunt small alligators?!)
Plus, for $1 you can get some bird food and feed flamingos by hand.
The bottom line: Staff said all their animals were brought in from the wild due to injury or rescued from private collectors — and that the park releases new animals back into the wild whenever possible.
If you go: 3750 S. Flamingo Rd., open every day from 9:30am to 5pm.
- Tickets: $22 for adults, $16 for kids.
