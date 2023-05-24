1 hour ago - Things to Do
Miami hotels honored by Tripadvisor as "best of the best"
As summer travel season begins, some South Florida hotels can now claim to be among the best of the best.
What's happening: Tripadvisor analyzed 12 months of review data across more than 1.5 million hotels in 2022 to determine travelers' highest-rated vacation stays. The 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards recognized the following hotels:
- Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach in Sunny Isles Beach (No. 5 in the U.S.)
- The Capitana Key West (No. 15).
- And Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale (No. 18 overall) was named the No. 1 "family friendly hotel" in the U.S.
