Fate of ancient Tequesta site in hands of Miami preservation board

Native Americans participate in a prayer walk protesting the excavation of a prehistoric Tequesta site in Brickell. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

The prehistoric Tequesta site discovered in Brickell could become a condo complex, protected landmark or something in between.

Why it matters: Despite a protest from local Native American tribes, a preliminary vote by Miami's Historic and Environmental Preservation Board would allow some development at the 2,500-year-old archaeological site that sits at the mouth of the Miami River.

It could be the most significant local archaeological discovery since the nearby Miami Circle National Historic Landmark in 1998, the Miami Herald reports.

Catch up fast: Related Group, a local development company that owns the parcels at 777 SE Fifth Street and 444 Brickell Ave., has plans to build a condo building and two other towers on the parcels.

It began excavating at the first site in 2021 and discovered artifacts, foundation holes for ancient structures and human remains.

The human remains will be reburied at the site in coordination with the state and Florida tribes, the company said in a public meeting.

The latest: The board voted in April to allow development at the 777 site, but also to begin the process of designating the 444 parcel as a historic site before excavation.

Board member Denise Galvez Turros tells Axios that the board would be able to limit development of the site through the designation.

She says she doesn't want the site to become a dog park like the Miami Circle and would like the sites to be connected through a riverwalk.

What they're saying: Miccosukee Tribe member Betty Osceola, who helped organize a prayer walk earlier this month protesting the excavation, tells Axios she wants all the artifacts and remains reburied and preserved.

She says Related could use non-invasive means, like holographic technology, to display the findings without unburying them.

Despite the preliminary vote to designate the 444 site, Osceola says she isn't optimistic it will be preserved.

"It's looking like Related Group is still going to get what they want," Osceola said.

The other side: In a statement, a Related Group spokesperson tells Axios that the company has followed all regulations, including required consultation with native groups.

The board directed Related to come up with a preservation plan at the excavation site, he says, which "enables us to continue the archaeological excavation while developing a plan to honor the site and secure the appropriate placement of the artifacts for future study."

What's next: Galvez Turros said she hopes the board will take a final vote on whether to designate the 444 site in July.