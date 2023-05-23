Fate of ancient Tequesta site in hands of Miami preservation board
The prehistoric Tequesta site discovered in Brickell could become a condo complex, protected landmark or something in between.
Why it matters: Despite a protest from local Native American tribes, a preliminary vote by Miami's Historic and Environmental Preservation Board would allow some development at the 2,500-year-old archaeological site that sits at the mouth of the Miami River.
- It could be the most significant local archaeological discovery since the nearby Miami Circle National Historic Landmark in 1998, the Miami Herald reports.
Catch up fast: Related Group, a local development company that owns the parcels at 777 SE Fifth Street and 444 Brickell Ave., has plans to build a condo building and two other towers on the parcels.
- It began excavating at the first site in 2021 and discovered artifacts, foundation holes for ancient structures and human remains.
- The human remains will be reburied at the site in coordination with the state and Florida tribes, the company said in a public meeting.
The latest: The board voted in April to allow development at the 777 site, but also to begin the process of designating the 444 parcel as a historic site before excavation.
- Board member Denise Galvez Turros tells Axios that the board would be able to limit development of the site through the designation.
- She says she doesn't want the site to become a dog park like the Miami Circle and would like the sites to be connected through a riverwalk.
What they're saying: Miccosukee Tribe member Betty Osceola, who helped organize a prayer walk earlier this month protesting the excavation, tells Axios she wants all the artifacts and remains reburied and preserved.
- She says Related could use non-invasive means, like holographic technology, to display the findings without unburying them.
- Despite the preliminary vote to designate the 444 site, Osceola says she isn't optimistic it will be preserved.
- "It's looking like Related Group is still going to get what they want," Osceola said.
The other side: In a statement, a Related Group spokesperson tells Axios that the company has followed all regulations, including required consultation with native groups.
- The board directed Related to come up with a preservation plan at the excavation site, he says, which "enables us to continue the archaeological excavation while developing a plan to honor the site and secure the appropriate placement of the artifacts for future study."
What's next: Galvez Turros said she hopes the board will take a final vote on whether to designate the 444 site in July.
