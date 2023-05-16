Miami's most "endangered" neighborhood: Little Santo Domingo

Share on email (opens in new window)

Little Santo Domingo in Allapattah is one of America's most "endangered" historic places, according to a new report by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Why it matters: Allapattah is one of Miami's oldest neighborhoods and its commercial corridor is experiencing rising rents, speculative real estate development and the demolition of older structures, a National Trust spokesperson tells Axios.

What they're saying: Mileyka Burgos-Flores, CEO of Allapattah Collaborative CDC, tells Axios that Little Santo Domingo is a cultural gem, a place where barbers trim famous Dominican-born baseball players and tailors create bespoke wardrobes for Caribbean reggaeton artists.

It's also the epitome of the American dream, Burgos-Flores says, where immigrants came in search of opportunity and built their own businesses.

"We believe Little Santo Domingo is one of the last places in the nation where that narrative has a chance to survive, a last frontier of immigrant entrepreneurship and hustle."

Threat level: Rising rents in Allapattah have forced residents to leave and businesses to close, both groups say.

"Those who've managed to stay are every day at risk of being wiped out by a rental increase or losing their storefronts to demolition," Burgos-Flores says.

The group's primary focus is strengthening small businesses through training, technical assistance and connecting owners with grant opportunities.

What's next: The Allapattah Collaborative recently launched the Thrive in Place Fund to help buy commercial properties in the neighborhood.