Palmetto Bay residents during last month's vigil for the euthanized ducks. Photo: Courtesy of the DUCK Committee

After holding a candlelight vigil to mourn the deaths of more than 20 Muscovy ducks, a group of Palmetto Bay residents wants to pass a local referendum banning the village from harming wildlife.

Driving the news: The resident-led DUCK Committee (Dedicated Union for Conservation and Kindness) wants to ban the killing of wildlife unless the animal is threatening humans, sick or considered a pest.

Group member Mark Merwitzer tells Axios the group needs approval from the village attorney to proceed and then will have to gather about 1,800 signatures to get the referendum on a future ballot.

Merwitzer said the group plans to call for a special election on the duck referendum and a separate petition related to public comment during commission meetings.

Catch up fast: In February, the village received a complaint about an aggressive duck chasing a girl near Coral Reef Park and hired a trapper to kill the invasive birds, the Miami Herald reported.