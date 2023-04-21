55 mins ago - News

Ear wax: Miami shops celebrate Record Store Day

Martin Vassolo

Martin's record collection. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Girl, put your records on and tell me your favorite song — Saturday is Record Store Day.

Why it matters: The annual celebration of independent record stores featuring local events and exclusive artist releases puts a spotlight on the recent surge in popularity for analog music.

What's happening: Miami's most popular record stores are celebrating with free drinks, food vendors, $1 vinyl deals and exclusive RSD goodies, including:

Be smart: We asked Sweat Records owner Lolo Reskin what Miami artists sound best on vinyl and she gave us some sweet picks.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: Collecting records can be an expensive hobby, but it makes me feel more connected to my favorite artists.

  • I can touch and feel their albums, display them in my home and — especially for independent artists — contribute to their livelihoods and future music far more than through streaming.
