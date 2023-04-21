Girl, put your records on and tell me your favorite song — Saturday is Record Store Day.

Why it matters: The annual celebration of independent record stores featuring local events and exclusive artist releases puts a spotlight on the recent surge in popularity for analog music.

Vinyl record sales topped $1.2 billion last year, up 17% year-over-year and outpacing CD sales for the first time since 1987.

What's happening: Miami's most popular record stores are celebrating with free drinks, food vendors, $1 vinyl deals and exclusive RSD goodies, including:

Sweat Records has live DJ sets, sushi, frozen coffee and drinks from 9am-7pm, plus an after-party at Understory from 7pm-midnight with a DJ set from Com Truise. (Doors open at 9am, but line up before 8am and you can call to reserve a record to buy.)

Technique Records celebrates its 5-year anniversary with complimentary drinks and French sandwiches for sale from 10am-8pm. (Book an early access appointment online)

Lucky Records opens at noon with live DJs on the patio.

Be smart: We asked Sweat Records owner Lolo Reskin what Miami artists sound best on vinyl and she gave us some sweet picks.

"Danger High Voltage" by Miami's "queen of soul" Betty Wright, who Reskin tells us was a friend of the shop.

💭 Martin's thought bubble: Collecting records can be an expensive hobby, but it makes me feel more connected to my favorite artists.