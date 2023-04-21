Heat trying to rekindle their flame after blowout Game 2 loss
After a blowout loss Wednesday, the Heat return to the Kaseya Center Saturday with their first-round playoff series against the Bucks tied 1-1.
Why it matters: Miami is back on the ropes after getting clobbered by a short-handed Milwaukee team missing two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Catch up quick: The star forward is likely to return but the Bucks did fine without him in Game 2, tying the NBA record for most made three-pointers in a playoff game.
- Meanwhile, Miami will again be without its second-best scorer, Tyler Herro, who broke his hand in Game 1.
What they're saying: If Antetokounmpo returns for Game 3, this series could be over quickly, argues Sun Sentinel Heat writer Ira Winderman.
What we're watching: The Heat tried replacing Herro in the starting lineup with Duncan Robinson, but that didn't work out too well.
- Miami's star duo of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo need to play perfectly, but a bench player will also need to step up to give the Heat a shot at beating the No. 1 seed Bucks.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.