56 mins ago - News

Florida blames contractor for early wake-up call

Martin Vassolo
The test emergency alert that Floridians received before 5am Wednesday.

Not pictured: the screeching siren that accompanied this. Screenshot: Martin Vassolo/Axios

Why was all of Florida woken up before 5am Thursday? A contractor mistakenly sent a test emergency alert to our phones instead of our TVs.

What happened: A spokesperson for Florida's Division of Emergency Management tells Axios that contractor EverBridge will be let go for its role in sending out the statewide wake-up call.

Be smart: While some Twitter users instructed their followers to disable all emergency alerts on their phones, the spokesperson said "having a way to receive emergency alerts can save lives."

  • "Please do maintain emergency alert notifications on your cellular device — we will ensure they are used appropriately henceforth."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more