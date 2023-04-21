56 mins ago - News
Florida blames contractor for early wake-up call
Why was all of Florida woken up before 5am Thursday? A contractor mistakenly sent a test emergency alert to our phones instead of our TVs.
What happened: A spokesperson for Florida's Division of Emergency Management tells Axios that contractor EverBridge will be let go for its role in sending out the statewide wake-up call.
Be smart: While some Twitter users instructed their followers to disable all emergency alerts on their phones, the spokesperson said "having a way to receive emergency alerts can save lives."
- "Please do maintain emergency alert notifications on your cellular device — we will ensure they are used appropriately henceforth."
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.