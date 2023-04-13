15 mins ago - Sports

Panthers play regular-season finale ahead of playoffs

Martin Vassolo
SUNRISE, FL - APRIL 10: Goaltender Alex Lyon #34 of the Florida Panthers stops a shot during overtime by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the FLA Live Arena on April 10, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Florida Panthers Goaltender Alex Lyon stops a shot during overtime by the Toronto Maple Leafs at the FLA Live Arena on April 10 in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Florida Panthers play their regular-season finale tonight at home against the Carolina Hurricanes — and there's reason to celebrate.

Driving the news: The Panthers (42-31-8) clinched a spot in the NHL playoffs Tuesday, making this the fourth straight year the Cats make the postseason.

Why it matters: The Panthers might be Miami sports fans' best bet at some glory this year.

Cheat sheet: Los Gatos recently went on a six-game win streak to solidify their playoff position.

  • The team is led by Matthew Tkachuk, who has an NHL career-high 108 points (40 goals, 68 assists) this season.
  • Back-up goalie Alex Lyon (aka "Lyon King") has been a surprise hero for the Panthers with their starting goalie out with an illness.

Flashback: The team won the President's Trophy last year for having the best regular-season record. They were swept in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

If you go: The Panthers play the Hurricanes at 7pm at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Pro tip: Parking at the stadium starts at $25, but fans often park for free at Sawgrass Mills mall next door and walk over to the game.

  • Get there early to see the player introductions!
