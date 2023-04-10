Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem shows off in farewell game
Udonis Haslem put on a show in his final regular season game for the Miami Heat on Sunday.
Why it matters: It was a story-book ending to his 20-year Heat career — the longest active streak of any player with a single team.
- He scored 24 points, the most he's had in a game since 2009.
- He made three jumpers from three-point range and rocked the arena with an alley-oop dunk. Going into the game, Haslem had only made six three-pointers in his entire career.
What they're saying: After the Heat win, Haslem said he wanted to show he could still play at a high level despite transitioning from a role player to more of a player-coach later in his career.
- "I get a lot of flak for not playing and sitting on the bench, so I think a lot of people think I just drink coffee around here and don't do anything," the 42-year-old said in a post-game interview with Bally Sports Sun.
- "It was a little personal, I wanted to go out and put on a good showing. So many people supported me over the years, sacrificed for me. And this is for them."
What's next: The NBA regular season may be over, but the Heat aren't done playing yet.
- The Heat can squeeze into the playoffs if they beat the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night at home in the NBA's play-in tournament.
- If they lose, they would get one more chance to make the playoffs if they beat either the Toronto Raptors or Chicago Bulls on Friday.
- The playoffs begin April 15. A win tomorrow would give the Heat the seventh seed in the East, and they'd face the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals.
Go deeper: Hear UD's message to the fans before the game and watch this touching tribute from Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and more of Haslem's former teammates.
- Heat star Bam Adebayo stole the show, gifting Haslem a Heat-branded rocking chair before the game.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.