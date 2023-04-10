Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem shows off in farewell game

Udonis Haslem dunks during his final regular season home game for the Miami Heat on Sunday. Photo: Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Udonis Haslem put on a show in his final regular season game for the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Why it matters: It was a story-book ending to his 20-year Heat career — the longest active streak of any player with a single team.

He scored 24 points, the most he's had in a game since 2009.

He made three jumpers from three-point range and rocked the arena with an alley-oop dunk. Going into the game, Haslem had only made six three-pointers in his entire career.

What they're saying: After the Heat win, Haslem said he wanted to show he could still play at a high level despite transitioning from a role player to more of a player-coach later in his career.

"I get a lot of flak for not playing and sitting on the bench, so I think a lot of people think I just drink coffee around here and don't do anything," the 42-year-old said in a post-game interview with Bally Sports Sun.

"It was a little personal, I wanted to go out and put on a good showing. So many people supported me over the years, sacrificed for me. And this is for them."

What's next: The NBA regular season may be over, but the Heat aren't done playing yet.

The Heat can squeeze into the playoffs if they beat the Atlanta Hawks tomorrow night at home in the NBA's play-in tournament.

If they lose, they would get one more chance to make the playoffs if they beat either the Toronto Raptors or Chicago Bulls on Friday.

The playoffs begin April 15. A win tomorrow would give the Heat the seventh seed in the East, and they'd face the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

