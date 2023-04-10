Miamians aren't very helpful, survey says

If you need a favor in Miami, a helping hand might be hard to come by.

Driving the news: The Miami metro area ranked near the bottom of large U.S. metro areas surveyed on volunteerism and civic engagement by AmeriCorps, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Miami ranked 11th out of the 12 largest metro areas in formal volunteerism and dead last in "informal helping," which includes things like doing a favor for a neighbor.

The metro area also ranked near the bottom in donating to charity and being a member of an organization.

Why it matters: Community service not only makes a difference in other people's lives, but volunteering can improve your mental health, provide a sense of purpose and build support systems through social interaction, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Plus: This isn't the first time Miami ranked near the bottom of these kinds of studies.

By the numbers: The survey, conducted during the height of the pandemic between September 2020 and 2021, found that 14% of Miami metro residents volunteered through an organization and 36% helped a neighbor.

Compare that to the top-ranked metro areas in the study: 29% of residents in Philadelphia volunteered and 58% of residents in Boston said they helped a neighbor.

Zoom out: The Washington Post averaged the data from 2017 to 2021 and expanded it to include 88 U.S. metro areas: Miami came in third to last in informal helping, second to last in charitable giving and third to last in formal volunteering.

According to the Post analysis, Florida ranks dead last among all 50 states and Washington, D.C., in charitable giving, volunteering and organizational membership.

Between the lines: Income, education level, citizenship and race play a role in civic engagement rankings, the Post reports.

For example, the metro areas near the top of the rankings have a larger white, non-Hispanic population than Miami and the other lower scorers. They also have greater median incomes.

What they're saying: "It comes down to time, money and civic skills," Mike Hanmer, director of the Center for Democracy and Civic Engagement at the University of Maryland, told the Post.