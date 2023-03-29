From parking tickets written in pentameter to a billboard ballad, O, Miami wants residents to experience poetry firsthand as part of its festival next month.

Driving the news: The 12th annual poetry festival throughout April, which marks National Poetry Month, will feature a series of events, public exhibitions and workshops aimed at fostering county-wide cultural exchanges.

Why it matters: "Each year, we hope our festival is a way for people to talk to one another," O, Miami founder and artistic director P. Scott Cunningham said in a statement.

"Miamians are deeply imaginative, funny, and brilliant, and O, Miami exists to give them a public platform," he said.

What's happening: The festival kicks off Saturday night with a free panel discussion at Historic Lyric Theater, where poet and 2021 MacArthur Fellow Hanif Abdurraqib and writer Alexandra T. Vazquez will discuss the power of music and culture to create a sense of place.

On Sunday, the popular and free Poetry in Pajamas event returns to the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens, where kids of all ages will recite their favorite poems surrounded by a pajama-wearing audience.

And next week, you can take part in an online poetry workshop about country music star Dolly Parton, a reading with author Clint Smith and poets José Olivarez and Jalen Eutsey, and a photo booth experience that will produce portraits with poems for participants.

What else: Apart from the many scheduled events happening in April, the festival will also host impromptu poetry demonstrations and civic publishing projects, such as:

Parking ticket trickery: If you happen to park your car at the right place at the right time, you may find a fake parking citation on your windshield with a poem.

The project, by Christina Frigo, looks to make getting a ticket a positive experience. Citations can also be picked up at select O, Miami events so you can ticket one of your friends.

If you find a fake parking ticket in the wild, organizers want you to post it to social media with the hashtags #omiami and #poetryparkingticket.

Zip Ode billboard: For much of April, the downtown billboard across from Miami-Dade Arena will display a resident-submitted "Zip Ode," or place-based poem written about a specific Miami ZIP code. Each number of the ZIP code dictates the number of words in each line of the poem.

Out of 1,500 submissions, O, Miami will select the winning poem on April 5 to display on the billboard through April 23.

Every Saturday in April, Miami's NPR station WLRN will announce the top ten "Zip Odes" of the week.

Select poets will be invited to recite their poems at Vizcaya on April 26.

Megaphone recital: You might be hanging at the beach one day when a group of poets breaks out into a flash mob-like poetry recital, using megaphones to communicate with the masses.

The poems, which will be in English and Spanish, explore Miami's relationship with the "poetic world."

Go deeper: Check out all the other cool projects and events that O, Miami has planned next month.