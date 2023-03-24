New mosquito species found in Miami-Dade is spreading across Florida

University of Florida assistant professor and mosquito biologist Lawrence Reeves uses an aspirator to catch mosquitoes. Photo: Courtesy of Lawrence Reeves, UF/IFAS

What's that buzz? It could be one of the 90 mosquito species that call Florida home.

Driving the news: Add one more to the list. A new species of mosquito has made a permanent home in at least three Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, according to a new study by faculty at the University of Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory.

The mosquito — known by its scientific name, Culex lactator — is typically found in Central America and northern South America.

UF researchers first observed it in South Dade in 2018 and it has since been documented near Naples and Fort Myers.

Why it matters: Non-native mosquito species can carry diseases like West Nile Virus, St. Louis encephalitis and Zika.

It's unclear if the Culex lactator can transmit any diseases, but scientists are concerned about how quickly new mosquito species are establishing a presence in Florida.

What they're saying: UF assistant professor and mosquito biologist Lawrence Reeves, the study's lead author, said in a press release that it will be important to monitor the mosquitos as they spread to other parts of the state.

"We need to be vigilant for introductions of new mosquito species because each introduction comes with the possibility that the introduced species will facilitate the transmission of a mosquito-transmitted disease," Reeves said.