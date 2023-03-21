52 mins ago - News

3 convicted in 2018 murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion

Martin Vassolo

Fans leave items at a makeshift memorial outside the funeral of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Three men were convicted Monday in the 2018 murder of rising South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Driving the news: A jury found Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of the Pompano Beach artist, NPR reports.

  • Monday marked the eighth day of jury deliberations.

Catch up fast: XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000 five years ago.

What they're saying: Williams' attorney told The Associated Press on Monday that he doesn't believe his client was afforded a fair trial.

  • "It is obvious from the days the jury was deliberating that they had questions and I only wish I would have been able to properly defend my client," Padilla said in an email.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office thanked prosecutors and jurors but declined to comment further, AP reports.

What we're watching: The three men convicted will be sentenced on April 6.

  • Florida law calls for a life sentence for first-degree murder convictions, per the AP.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more