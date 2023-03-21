3 convicted in 2018 murder of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion

Fans leave items at a makeshift memorial outside the funeral of South Florida rapper XXXTentacion in Sunrise, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Three men were convicted Monday in the 2018 murder of rising South Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

Driving the news: A jury found Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of the Pompano Beach artist, NPR reports.

Monday marked the eighth day of jury deliberations.

Catch up fast: XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000 five years ago.

Onfroy, who was 20, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with his 2018 album "?" — which sold at least 4 million copies and was certified quadruple platinum.

He was a controversial figure and received criticism for his criminal history, including charges of aggravated battery involving his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Onfroy pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence up until his death, Pitchfork reports.

What they're saying: Williams' attorney told The Associated Press on Monday that he doesn't believe his client was afforded a fair trial.

"It is obvious from the days the jury was deliberating that they had questions and I only wish I would have been able to properly defend my client," Padilla said in an email.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office thanked prosecutors and jurors but declined to comment further, AP reports.

What we're watching: The three men convicted will be sentenced on April 6.